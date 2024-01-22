City of Atlantic Beach offering fire permits through the month of February

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Want to curl up by the fire at the beach? The City of Atlantic Beach allows fires on the beach for $25 permits.

Fires are allowed on Atlantic Beach from Nov. 1 to Feb. 28 for those willing to pay for a simple $25 permit.

No open fires are allowed on the beach during sea turtle nesting season by Florida State law.

For more information on fire permits or to apply, visit coab.us/299/Permits-Rentals.

