City of Jacksonville Beach will be temporarily shutting down ‘due to Information Systems Issues’

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville Beach said on Monday morning that it “will shut down due to Information Systems issues.”

The City shared a news release with the following information on how operations will be affected:

City Hall and Parks and Recreation facilities including the Tennis Center and the Golf Course will be closing immediately. The City says it has “no way to accurately predict when City Hall will reopen.” The City said it hopes to reopen Tuesday, “for normal operating hours; please continue to follow us for updates.”

The City said it is taking payments in-person for Beaches Energy Services through the drop box at City Hall (checks only) and online at BeachesEnergyServices.com

Emergency services and public safety are still fully operational. Continue to call 911 if there is an emergency.

The City said there “will be extreme delays in sending or receiving emails with City staff and officials.”

Waste services will continue as normal.

Public Works Crews and Beaches Energy Crews will continue to work as normal.

The city said its Information Services team is working tirelessly to restore services.

