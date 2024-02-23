City of Jacksonville celebrating 10-year partnership with City Year, helping kids reach their goals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City Year Jacksonville will be hosting its 10th annual “City Year Jacksonville Red Jacket Week” to celebrate the people and partners working to provide every young person mentorship to help them reach their full potential.

Named after City Year Jacksonville’s red jackets, festivities kick off on Feb. 26 with a mayoral proclamation announcing that Feb. 26 to March 1 will signify “City Year Jacksonville Red Jacket Week.”

“City Year Jacksonville Red Jacket Week celebrates 10 years of hard work and dedication from our supporters, staff and student success coaches that have changed countless lives and the very fabric of our city, by creating a cycle of opportunity for young people. This cycle starts with students in the 3rd grade, continues with every 18-25-year-old who serves as a student success Coach to strengthen our community schools and concludes as they join the workforce becoming our citizens, employees and leaders,” explained Allishia Bauman, senior vice president and executive director of City Year Jacksonville.

Each day of “Red Jacket Week’' will feature a theme that aligns with events, awareness building and community engagement.

Landmark Monday will feature downtown’s Everbank Stadium, Acosta Bridge and Florida Blue lit up with City Year’s signature red. The mayoral proclamation will be that day, and students from schools that partner with City Year will celebrate with a contest to decorate a wall or door that embodies the “spirit of City Year.

Trajectory Tuesday and Our Why Wednesday will have student success coaches dress up like it’s 2013 on Tuesday and wear all red on Wednesday. The organization will also blast social media with data to raise awareness about how mentoring students in underserved communities can help close the education gap.

Trailblazing Thursday will be when the city’s “Leap Into the Street” block party takes place. It will start at 6 p.m. in Phoenix & Arts Innovation District and will feature food trucks, drinks and live music by Chilula and student musicians from the Jacksonville Arts and Music School.

Finally, on Flashback Friday, alumni from the student success coach program from over the past 10 years are invited to a reunion. Students, teachers and administrators from each of the 10 schools involved with the program will celebrate “Dress Like City Year Day” by sporting red to show unity and thanks.

People who want more information on City Year Jacksonville and “Red Jacket Week” can learn more at cityyear.org.

