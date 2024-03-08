City of Jacksonville is offering homeownership down payment assistance. Here’s what you need to know

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan wants to make it easier for people to get on the path to home ownership.

On Thursday, she announced a brand new down payment assistance program.

Today, the City is opening up $2 million in local funding to support qualified individuals and families make the move from renting to homeownership.



For complete information on the Down Payment Assistance Home Ownership Program, please visit: https://t.co/zH0SIJfOpG (1/2) pic.twitter.com/tFiObTbU0M — City of Jacksonville (@CityofJax) March 7, 2024

Deegan said this will be transformational for our neighbors who are pursuing the American dream of home ownership.

The mayor announced $2 million in local funding for this initiative. She said based on community feedback, affordable housing made the top of the list of what’s needed in Jacksonville.

Action News Jax told you back in January when the Deegan administration launched the roofing relief program in Jacksonville. That program filled up with applicants within about two hours of opening.

Deegan said the down payment assistance program is the second program to launch this year and there are a number of programs to come in the months ahead.

WHAT TO KNOW

Any interested residents should apply directly with a participating lender .

The 2023-2024 Down Payment Assistance Home Ownership Pilot Program will provide up to 75% of total down payment or closing costs as required by the mortgage writer, to not exceed $25,000.

Eligible properties include any single-family housing unit newly built or existing (including patio homes, townhomes, and condominiums), located within the consolidated City of Jacksonville, except for mobile homes or manufactured housing. The maximum purchase price/value for a single-family unit is $335,000.

In addition to meeting the income criteria listed above, the applicant must have a minimum down payment of $500.00 and the cost of a general home inspection.

Applicants must prove Duval County residency for a minimum of previous 24 consecutive months.

For more information on how to participate, visit the city’s website.

