City of Jacksonville looking for lifeguards to work at the city’s pools this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is looking for lifeguards to work at the city’s pools this summer.

Starting pay is $15 per hour. Applicants must be at least 15 years of age and complete the required training.

Training sessions will be held at one of the following locations:

Cecil - 13611 Normandy Blvd., 32221

Charles Clark - 8793 Sibbald Rd., 32208

Woodland Acres - 8200 Kona Ave., 32211

Here are the upcoming training dates:

Full Course

March 11 - 15 - Monday - Friday: Cecil

March 18 - 22 - Monday - Friday: Charles Clark

March 25 - 29 - Monday - Friday: Cecil

April 15 - 19 - Monday - Friday: Woodland Acres

Hybrid Class

Must complete online section before attending

March 18 and 19 - Monday and Tuesday: Charles Clark

March 20 and 21 - Wednesday and Thursday: Charles Clark

April 6 and 7 - Saturday and Sunday: Woodland Acres

Re-Certification

March 16 - Saturday: Charles Clark

May 11 - Saturday: Woodland Acres

For more information, email bealifeguard@coj.net or call 904-255-6777 or 904-255-4271.

