City leaders to hold meeting amid collapse of 3 major downtown projects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville leaders are to hold a meeting Wednesday to discuss their next steps after several downtown projects fell through.

First, there was the fire that destroyed the RISE Doro. Now, state money for 2 other downtown projects is gone, and that has left city leaders scrambling to find new ways to fund the development.

The city told Action News Jax that it’s continuing to look at all potential funding options to complete these projects. With that being said, leaders are holding the first of several meetings on Thursday to update the public on the latest of several downtown projects underway.

Let’s break down the funding for the projects: The city asked the state for $43 million to match its $25 million for the Shipyards. Shad Khan’s Iguana Property Development could host a Four Seasons Hotel, office tower and marina and the $20 million requested for Riverfront Plaza Park would supplement the city’s $25 million to develop the old Landing site.

These developments have been a priority for the Deegan Administration since she first took office in July. As the city emphasizes, these projects will continue to move forward.

On Tuesday, Mayor Donna Deegan told Action News Jax’s Alexus Cleavenger that she wants to continue to involve the community in the process.

“Because we want this riverfront to be everybody’s riverfront, we want as much input as we can get on the upcoming park projects,” Deegan said.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday. It will be held at the main branch of the public library.

