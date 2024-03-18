Local

Clay hit-and-run suspect who tried to ditch car at Middleburg High identified as St. Augustine man

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Kevin Estep, 32

Kevin Estep, 32 (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned the identity of the suspect accused in a hit-and-run crash in Clay County on Sunday.

We told you Sunday when the suspect, 32-year-old Kevin Estep of St. Augustine, abandoned his car at Middleburg High School.

Photos sent to us by viewer Matthew Oberry showed deputies surrounding the school.

Deputies search Middleburg High for person involved in hit-and-run.

Deputies search Middleburg High for person involved in hit-and-run. (Viewer: Matthew Oberry)

According to Estep’s arrest report, deputies tried to pull him over for speeding. He drove away and hit a car, the report said.

Estep was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash, resisting an officer without violence, and trespassing on school grounds.

