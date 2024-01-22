Coffee & Contracting: Florida APEX Accelerator offering webinars twice a month for small businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida APEX Accelerator at the University of North Florida is hosting roundtable discussions twice a month for small businesses interested in learning more about government contracting.

These no-cost, virtual and informal sessions are for business owners or those thinking about entering into the government contracting sector, whether that be on the federal, state or local level.

Each session will start with one or two specific topics, and then, the floor will open to attendees to ask the Procurement Specialists their specific questions.

The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 23 and will run from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

