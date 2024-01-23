Local

Cruise line interested in coming to JAXPORT; appears to be Norwegian Cruise Line

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Norwegian Cruise Line's website says it is "Coming Soon" to Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JAXPORT CEO Eric Green said an additional cruise line is planning to come to Jacksonville.

Green said during Monday’s JAXPORT board meeting that the company is seeking board approval to operate from the JAXPORT terminal.

The company wanted to bring the agreement to Monday’s board meeting, but the documents are not ready yet. Green asked Board Chair Daniel Bean if a special board meeting could be held before the regularly scheduled board meeting in late February.

Bean said a special meeting will be held in the next week or two to discuss the agreement.

JAXPORT said it could not say what cruise line company is interested in coming to town, but Action News Jax checked Norwegian Cruise Line’s website and it says it will be “Coming Soon” to Jacksonville.

Currently, the Carnival Elation is the only cruise ship that operates out of JAXPORT. It sails to the Bahamas on four-, five-, and six-day cruises.

