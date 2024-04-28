Local

DCPS releases graduation ceremony schedule for district schools

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax

Stock photo of a graduation cap. (Nay Ni Ratn Mak Can Thuk/Getty Images/EyeEm)

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools released the dates for each school’s 2024 graduation ceremony.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

DCPS said it released the dates now to help students, parents and educators start planning for the milestone celebration.

To view the full graduation schedule, visit www.duvalschools.org/grad2024.

Read: Homeland Security launches new informational website to offer better public transparency

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!