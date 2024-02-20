Duval County Public Schools holds workshop to discuss school safety

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools leaders are looking at ways to enhance school safety.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School public safety commission chairman, who is also the Pinellas County Sheriff, Bob Gualtieri, gave a presentation to the district Tuesday morning.

Gualtieri said having the right policies and drills in place is crucial.

“The reality of it is, it is going to happen again, and we only need to look at history to know that,” Sheriff Gualtieri said. “When you consider school safety, the day that you think you are safe is the day that you are wrong.”

He used Marjory Stoneman Douglas as an example to show how that school was unprepared for the 2018 shooting that killed 14 students and three staff members and wounded 17 others.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“No active assailant response policy, no drills, no training, no nothing,” Gualtieri said.

While he said communication devices, locking doors, covering windows, and establishing safe places are important, it all starts with a plan.

“Part of knowing what to do is having a plan, and having an active assailant response plan,” Gualtieri said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He also mentioned when it comes to school drills, it’s not just about educating students on the drill, but the important thing is to practice the drills, so students know exactly what to do in the case of an active shooter.

Board members had several questions for Gualtieri, including how the guardian program would work and what the criteria are for the program.

Gualtieri said there is no formula to determine the number of guardians a school should have. He said the district should base that number on campus size.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.