Two campuses of The Bolles School deemed safe by Jacksonville police after bomb threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bolles School said its San Jose and Whitehurst campuses have been deemed safe by police after the campuses received a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

Students have now returned to their regular schedules, a representative for the school said.

Earlier Wednesday, the school sent an “emergency alert” to families saying that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was “not allowing anyone” on those campuses at this time.

The campuses are adjacent to each other on San Jose Boulevard.

Whitehurst Campus has Lower School (Grades PreK-5) and San Jose Campus has Upper School (Grades 9-12).

Action News Jax sent a crew to the school and observed several families waiting outside the gates while police were investigating.

