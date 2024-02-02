‘Emergency demolition:’ RISE Doro coming down quickly because of public safety danger, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Demolition continued Friday on the RISE Doro apartment complex in downtown Jacksonville. A fire sparked at the complex on Sunday and the building was subsequently deemed unsafe.

That’s why the City of Jacksonville said the seven-story building is coming down, because of the danger to public safety. It’s possible for the building to collapse at any moment.

Officials believe the fire started on the sixth floor and spread throughout the rest of the building.

The City said several agencies will be looking at how the fire started while the demolition process is going on.

Demolition crews began taking apart the building at the top right corner, using a crane.

RISE Doro sent updates earlier this week, saying the estimated timeline for demolition is about eight to 10 weeks.

The City released a list of frequently asked questions about the RISE Doro on Friday, saying crews with Elev8 will proceed to work through the weekend and into next week with daily 10-hour shifts.

This means some road closures at East Adams Street, East Forsyth Street, Lafayette Street, and A. Philip Randolph Street.

The office of Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s State Fire Marshal and Chief Financial Officer, released the following statement about the investigation into the fire:

“This fire investigation remains open and ongoing and no further information is available at this time. The investigation will continue following the emergency demolition of the building to determine the cause of the fire.”

