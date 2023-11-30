FBI Jacksonville responding to the Southside, being assisted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

FBI Jacksonville said it is conducting a “court-authorized law enforcement action” on the Southside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the “action,” which is happening at an apartment on Touchton Road, the FBI said.

The FBI said there is no danger to people in the area.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area and is working to get more information. We will have the very latest updates on CBS47 & FOX30 Action News Jax.

