Local

FBI Jacksonville responding to the Southside, being assisted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Action News Jax Breaking News

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

FBI Jacksonville said it is conducting a “court-authorized law enforcement action” on the Southside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the “action,” which is happening at an apartment on Touchton Road, the FBI said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The FBI said there is no danger to people in the area.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area and is working to get more information. We will have the very latest updates on CBS47 & FOX30 Action News Jax.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!