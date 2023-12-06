FDOT: Main Street Bridge to close for 3-6 months in late 2027 to early 2028 for support replacement

Those who take the Main Street Bridge over the St. Johns River in their daily driving route will see a disruption in the next few years.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced a trunnion replacement project is set to take place in late 2027 to early 2028.

Trunnion bearings act as an axle at the top of the bridge to support its weight and they allow the bridge to be raised and lowered.

The trunnion is the last original piece of machinery to be rehabilitated on the bridge, which was built in 1941.

FDOT said the project is going to cost an estimated $108 million.

While the work is being done, drivers can expect a three- to six-month detour over the Acosta Bridge, according to FDOT.

The Main Street Bridge was last worked on in 2020 for a $2 million fender rehab. As FDOT begins work, Action News Jax will keep you updated.

