Local

Firefighters, troopers responding to deadly crash on I-295 north at the exit ramp to I-10 eastbound

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

wjax breaking news

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it is responding to a deadly crash on Interstate 295 north at the exit ramp to I-10 eastbound.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash is also blocking lanes in the area.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JFRD also said to expect delays in the area as crews respond to the crash.

Action News Jax will provide updates on this crash as they become available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!