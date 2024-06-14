Former DA teacher Jeffrey Clayton to be sentenced for sexual misconduct with students today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County Public Schools teacher is set to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to charges related to sexual misconduct with a student.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Jeffrey Clayton was arrested in March of last year. He was the chair of the vocal department at Douglas Anderson for almost 23 years.

Clayton has since pleaded guilty to 4 charges stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct with students. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, a parent dropped a student off at the school for 1-on-1 singing lessons with Clayton to prepare for an upcoming performance. An arrest warrant says the teacher talked about his romantic and intoxicating feelings for the student. He also rubbed the student’s thighs and leaned in to kiss her multiple times.

The victim told a friend, which eventually led to an investigation.

Read: Victim interview details former Douglas Anderson teacher’s alleged inappropriate touching

Since his arrest, 3 other DA teachers have been removed from the classroom because of their behavior.

Clayton’s arrest and the ongoing allegations of sexual conduct at the school led to the principal eventually stepping down and was the main driving force behind the school board’s decision to oust former superintendent Dr. Diana Greene.

Clayton’s sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m.

Read: Duval School Board approves Diana Greene’s separation agreement from district with 4-3 vote

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.