Happening at 11 a.m.: Jacksonville Dollar General shooting victims’ families to discuss lawsuit

A new lawsuit was filed Monday in the racially motivated mass shooting at a Jacksonville Dollar General in August that killed three people.

Relatives of all three people killed, Angela Carr, Jerrald Gallion, and Anolt “AJ” Laguerre, filed the lawsuit.

It was filed against seven entities in total. Three are LLCs for Dollar General; one is the company hired by Dollar General to provide security; and the others are the estate of shooter Ryan Palmeter and his parents, Maryann and Stephen Palmeter.

The lawsuit says Dollar General and the security company failed to create a safe place to shop.

Law and safety expert Dale Carson spoke about that.

“The question is whether or not they are required to provide such a level of protection that they could protect anyone from any crime that could possibly happen. And the answer to that is maybe not,” Carson said.

The lawsuit also includes pictures taken inside the shooter’s home in Clay County.

The pictures help lay out the argument that his parents knew of his mental health issues before the shooting.

Carr’s daughter is part of this lawsuit and her son is planning a separate legal action in his mother’s memory.

