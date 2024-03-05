Have you seen her? NCMEC asking for help finding teen girl last seen in Jacksonville in February

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

NCMEC said on its social media pages on Tuesday that Jonae Seaborn, 17, was last seen in Jacksonville on Feb. 12.

17-year-old Jonae Seaborn was last seen in Jacksonville, FL on February 12, 2024. CALL: 1-800-843-5678 or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 1-904-630-0500 if you have information about Jonae's whereabouts. Posted by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Action News Jax told you last year about a girl with the same name who was missing and later found by JSO.

We have contacted JSO to find out if this is the same girl, and we have also requested the most recent missing person report that was filed for Jonae.

Anyone with any information about Jonae’s whereabouts is asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

