Here’s where Jacksonville ranks among the 50 rudest cities in America, survey shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The River City is near the middle of the pack when it comes to its reputation for rudeness, a survey of Americans found.

Business Insider and SurveyMonkey asked nearly 2,100 Americans to rank what they believed were the five rudest U.S. cities from a list of the country’s 50 largest cities.

Those who were surveyed crowned New York City as the rudest in the nation. Jacksonville was near the middle of the list, coming in at No. 17.

The only Florida city that ranked ruder than Jacksonville was Miami at No. 15. Behind Jacksonville, Tampa came in at No. 20 and Orlando was No. 40.

Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Boston rounded out the top five rudest cities.

The list of the top 50 rudest cities is as follows:

1. New York City

2. Los Angeles

3. Washington D.C.

4. Chicago

5. Boston

6. Detroit

7. Buffalo

8. Baltimore

9. Philadelphia

10. San Francisco

11. Birmingham

12. Atlanta

13. Las Vegas

14. Dallas

15. Miami

16. Austin

17. Jacksonville

18. Houston

19. Cleveland

20. Tampa

21. Sacramento

22. San Diego

23. Pittsburgh

24. Cincinnati

25. Charlotte

26. Hartford

27. Indianapolis

28. Seattle

29. San Jose

30. St. Louis

31. Columbus

32. Kansas City

33. Nashville

34. Portland

35. New Orleans

36. Memphis

37. Louisville

38. San Antonio

39. Oklahoma City

40. Orlando

41. Riverside

42. Virginia Beach

43. Phoenix

44. Denver

45. Richmond

46. Minneapolis

47. Salt Lake City

48. Providence

49. Milwaukee

50. Raleigh

