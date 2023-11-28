Here’s where Jacksonville ranks among the 50 rudest cities in America, survey shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The River City is near the middle of the pack when it comes to its reputation for rudeness, a survey of Americans found.
Business Insider and SurveyMonkey asked nearly 2,100 Americans to rank what they believed were the five rudest U.S. cities from a list of the country’s 50 largest cities.
Those who were surveyed crowned New York City as the rudest in the nation. Jacksonville was near the middle of the list, coming in at No. 17.
The only Florida city that ranked ruder than Jacksonville was Miami at No. 15. Behind Jacksonville, Tampa came in at No. 20 and Orlando was No. 40.
Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Boston rounded out the top five rudest cities.
The list of the top 50 rudest cities is as follows:
1. New York City
2. Los Angeles
3. Washington D.C.
4. Chicago
5. Boston
6. Detroit
7. Buffalo
8. Baltimore
9. Philadelphia
10. San Francisco
11. Birmingham
12. Atlanta
13. Las Vegas
14. Dallas
15. Miami
16. Austin
17. Jacksonville
18. Houston
19. Cleveland
20. Tampa
21. Sacramento
22. San Diego
23. Pittsburgh
24. Cincinnati
25. Charlotte
26. Hartford
27. Indianapolis
28. Seattle
29. San Jose
30. St. Louis
31. Columbus
32. Kansas City
33. Nashville
34. Portland
35. New Orleans
36. Memphis
37. Louisville
38. San Antonio
39. Oklahoma City
40. Orlando
41. Riverside
42. Virginia Beach
43. Phoenix
44. Denver
45. Richmond
46. Minneapolis
47. Salt Lake City
48. Providence
49. Milwaukee
50. Raleigh
