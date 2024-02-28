Local

Inmate dies after ‘an unknown medical episode,’ Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An inmate who was in Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office custody died Tuesday evening at a local hospital, JSO said in a news release.

Isaiah Lazarus Mitchell, 24, was at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility when he “suffered an unknown medical episode” on Tuesday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took Mitchell to the hospital. Shortly after he arrived, Mitchell was pronounced dead.

JSO’s Cold Case Unit is investigating Mitchell’s death, and the Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

JSO said Mitchell was originally taken into custody on November 19 on the following charges: Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Giving False Name or Identification of Law Enforcement, Resisting Officer without Violence, and Violation of Probation for Possession of Cocaine.

