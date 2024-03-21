‘It’s like a family:’ Fight For Air Climb in Jacksonville kicks off this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This weekend, thousands will take part in the Fight for Air Climb at the Bank of America building in downtown Jacksonville.

“It’s like a family,” Donny Kwon said. “You get to know everybody. You recruit new people and then they become family.”

Kwon has been participating in the event for eight years. While he originally was recruited by a friend, he now has his own reason for participating.

“Probably last two or three years, mainly because my family—some family got lung cancer,” Kwon said. “It’s given me some more personal reasons to do it.”

The 16th annual event raises money for the American Lung Association. It’s estimated that 19,000 Floridians will be impacted by lung cancer, just this year. The goal for Saturday’s event is to raise $165,000.

Action News Jax is a proud sponsor of the event that will raise money for lung cancer research and support for clean air and healthy lungs for all.

Registration is $35 and $50 on the date of the event. It starts at 8 A.M. on Saturday, March 23 at the Bank of America Tower.

