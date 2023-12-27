Jacksonville Beach City Councilmember says he’s resigning due to ‘overly invasive’ disclosure law

Jacksonville Beach City Council member and Vice Mayor Cory Nichols is resigning.

Nichols said his resignation is due to the state’s new disclosure law. He also said his professional responsibilities have increased.

The law will force elected officials across the state to fill out forms listing everything they own that costs more than $1,000.

Similar requirements are already in effect for sheriffs, lawmakers, and school board members.

Nichols posted the following statement on Facebook, along with his resignation letter:

“It’s been an absolute pleasure serving the citizens of Jax Beach on council over the past 5 years, but I’ve submitted my resignation today (effective 12/30).

“We’ve accomplished a lot over the years and I truly believe I’m leaving the City in a much better condition.

“Thank you all for your support.

“The implementation of Form 6 by the State is overly invasive and an unnecessary attack on local government and ‘home rule’. This will keep outstanding and successful people from running for local office and will be a detriment to the communities that we love.

“Sad to be leaving, but very excited for the future of Jax Beach.”

