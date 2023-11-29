Jacksonville City Council approves buying Brentwood liquor store for $1.8 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved spending $1.8 million to buy a liquor store after it was nearly complete.

The liquor store was approved by the city back in 2020 on Golfair Boulevard. However, it got major backlash from the community because it was across the street from a charter school in a predominately Black neighborhood.

At the City Council meeting on Wednesday night, councilmembers said it was time to right a wrong, and they approved $1.8 million to buy the liquor store after the owner agreed to sell.

The Office of General Counsel said it could’ve cost much more if the owner sued the city for reversing its decision later on. Councilmembers placed the blame on the previous administration’s planning commission.

“I’m thankful that we do have an administration that has appointed members to this planning commission that can do the work that should’ve been done in the first place,” Councilman Rahman Johnson said during the meeting.

Next, there will be neighborhood meetings to decide what exactly to do with the site, but it will be some sort of community center.

