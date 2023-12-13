Jacksonville City Council approves Mayor Deegan’s $25M spending proposal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just Tuesday night, in a series of votes, Jacksonville City Council gave final approval to Mayor Donna Deegan’s transition task force spending proposal.

The $25 million budget is funding her top initiatives, which include $5.8 million for youth programs and $2 million for after-school and summer literacy programs.

There is also $4.7 million for housing and home ownership assistance and $3.6 million for homelessness initiatives.

Following the approval, Mayor Deegan released the following statement:

“This is a transformational moment for Jacksonville. In June, during the transition, I launched seven task force committees and asked them to make concrete policy recommendations for the betterment of our city. This legislation is a direct result of that work. I’m grateful for the nearly 1,000 citizens who participated in the committees. I also want to thank Council President Salem, Vice President White, and the entire Council for working collaboratively with us every step of the way. It shows what is possible when we unite around our shared values, listen to our neighbors, and work together to move our city forward. I’m excited to sign this historic and one-of-a-kind legislation that will positively impact all our lives.”

Mayor Deegan is set to sign the legislation Wednesday at 1 p.m. at City Hall.

