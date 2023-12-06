Local

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responding to mobile home fire in Jacksonville Heights South

Mobile home fire reported in Jacksonville Heights South

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it is responding to a “residential structure fire” in Jacksonville Heights South.

JFRD said the fire is at a mobile home in the 6100 block of Connie Jean Road, which is off 103rd Street.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area and will have the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

