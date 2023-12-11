Local

Jacksonville Housing Authority Board holding emergency meeting following 2 investigations

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Jacksonville Housing Authority emergency meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Housing Authority is in the midst of an emergency meeting after two investigations were opened by the Inspector General.

The meeting started at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, and the JHA Board is discussing its next course of action.

This is what we know about the investigations: One found that at least 15 convicted felons were living in some complexes managed by JHA, and the other looked into an apparent lack of oversight of the agency’s $2 million utility card program.

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant is at the meeting and will be bringing you updates throughout the day.

