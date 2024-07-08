Jacksonville NAACP hosting welcome reception for DCPS’ new superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s NAACP will host a reception Monday night for the new Duval County Schools Superintendent.

Dr. Christopher Bernier was sworn in and started the job last week.

Action News Jax told you when Dr. Bernier was linked to a whistleblower complaint alleging racial bias at his last job in Lee County. Families will have a chance to ask Bernier about that complaint tonight.

Everyone is welcome to attend the welcome reception for Bernier. Jacksonville’s NAACP is hosting, which could mean he’ll get asked about that whistleblower complaint.

The complaint comes from his time as superintendent in Lee County, Florida, which is the Fort Myers area. The complaint alleges racial bias, mistreatment and defamation in social media posts that appear to be a part of the complaint.

The Duval County School Board said it was aware of it and did its due diligence before hiring Bernier, who has denied the allegations when Action News Jax asked him about it the day his contract was approved.

“The facts will bare themselves out. I believe the board has done excellent due diligence, including calling people who I provided personal phone numbers to,” Bernier told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant.

Tonight’s NAACP welcome reception starts at 5 p.m. at the Beaver Street Enterprise Center. Action News Jax will keep you updated on whether Bernier addresses the complaint.

