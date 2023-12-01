Local

Jacksonville police said man found dead during welfare check, believe foul play involved

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Arlington.

Police responded to the 5600 block of Merrill Road, which is near University Boulevard North. During a welfare check, officers found a man in his 50s dead.

Detectives said they believed foul play was involved and that the death was suspicious.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

