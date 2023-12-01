Men fighting over women have ‘tussle’ over gun, 1 man shot in stomach, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man shot another man on Friday morning during a “tussle” over a gun, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Two men, one in his mid-50s and one in his late 30s, were arguing over a woman at a home in the 14800 block of Bell Estates Road, police said.

This is north of Yellow Water Road and Normandy Boulevard.

During a physical fight, the firearm went off, and the man in his 50s was shot in the stomach. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Everyone involved in the incident was detained and interviewed by detectives.

Investigators are also speaking with witnesses and searching for possible surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

