Man has medical emergency while driving, dies after crashing into tree, Jacksonville police say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JSO badget logo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died Monday morning after the car he was driving crashed into a tree, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said the crash, which happened near the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Herschel Street, happened around 8:30 a.m.

A black Toyota going southbound on Herschel approaching San Juan sideswiped another vehicle, continued off the road, and hit a tree.

The driver, a man in his 70s, and the passenger were both taken to the hospital. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital, JSO said.

JSO said it appears the man driving the Toyota had a medical emergency.

Police said this is the 11th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

