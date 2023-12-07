Jacksonville police responding to crash with injuries near Prime Osborn Convention Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is responding to a crash with injuries.

The crash happened near Myrtle Avenue North and Harper Street, which is not far from the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police are expected to give an update on the investigation at 2:45 p.m.

Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson is at the scene and is working to get more information.

We will update this story as soon as new information becomes available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.