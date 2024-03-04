Jacksonville police rope off Southside parking lot in response to report of suspicious person

Police have the parking lot roped off at a Southside shopping complex.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is responding to a report of a suspicious person.

An Action News Jax crew on the scene took photos showing crime scene tape near Rowe’s and other businesses on Old Baymeadows Road, which is near Baymeadows Road and Southside Boulevard.

We will have the latest updates on this story as they become available.

