Jacksonville police searching for missing teen boy, trying to make sure he is safe

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Gerard Nathaniel Bryant

Gerard Nathaniel Bryant

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old boy who was last seen on the Southside early Friday afternoon.

Gerard Nathaniel Bryant, 14, was last seen in the 9600 block of Old Baymeadows Road around noon, JSO said.

JSO said due to the teen’s “mental state and the circumstances” officers are trying to “ascertain his safety.”

Gerard is described as 5′8″, weighs 170 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a two-toned blue shirt with the words “Glovers Painting and Drywall Inc” on it, gray pants and gray socks.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to check their security cameras, property, or cars, for Gerard.

If you see Gerard or know his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

