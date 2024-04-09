Jacksonville police: Teen killed during November attempted robbery, 18-year-old arrested for murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the November murder of a 16-year-old boy, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Za’Qwon Walthall was arrested Tuesday for second-degree felony murder and two counts of attempted robbery, JSO said in a news release.

The shooting happened Friday, Nov. 17. ShotSpotter, the gunshot detection technology used by JSO, alerted police to a shooting in the 500 block of 28th Street West, police said.

This happened near Brentwood Park. JSO said officers found 16-year-old Keon Walthall “unresponsive in the park suffering from a gunshot wound” and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives found that Keon Walthall “was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery of an unknown victim,” JSO said.

Police said that Za’Qwon Walthall “was identified as the suspect who was responsible for conspiring in the robbery that resulted in the victim being shot and killed.”

Action News Jax is reaching out to JSO to find out if the victim and the suspect are related.

