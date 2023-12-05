Jacksonville police trying to make sure child is safe after apparent fight with man on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a “suspicious incident” that happened Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. on the Southside.

Near the intersection of Beach and Kernan boulevards, “a biracial male, appearing to be a juvenile, wearing a blue shirt and gray shorts was observed in what appeared to be an altercation with an older black male wearing a red shirt,” police said in a news release.

Police said after the altercation, “the child was observed entering a 4-door white sedan before leaving the area.”

JSO said it is trying to “identify and locate the juvenile involved to ascertain his safety.”

Anyone with any information about the incident or the pictured vehicle is asked to immediately call JSO at 904-630-0500.

