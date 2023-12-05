Local

Jacksonville police trying to make sure child is safe after apparent fight with man on Southside

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Jacksonville police investigating "suspicious incident."

Jacksonville police investigating "suspicious incident" Jacksonville police investigating "suspicious incident." (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a “suspicious incident” that happened Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. on the Southside.

Near the intersection of Beach and Kernan boulevards, “a biracial male, appearing to be a juvenile, wearing a blue shirt and gray shorts was observed in what appeared to be an altercation with an older black male wearing a red shirt,” police said in a news release.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police said after the altercation, “the child was observed entering a 4-door white sedan before leaving the area.”

JSO said it is trying to “identify and locate the juvenile involved to ascertain his safety.”

Anyone with any information about the incident or the pictured vehicle is asked to immediately call JSO at 904-630-0500.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!