Jacksonville spot featured on Yelp list of 10 places to celebrate International Waffle Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — International Waffle Day is coming up on Monday, and Yelp says a Jacksonville restaurant is bringing a “unique twist to the ultimate breakfast comfort food.”

Aloha Waffle Bar, in North Jacksonville by the River City Marketplace, made Yelp’s “10 wildest and wackiest waffle wonders to celebrate International Waffle Day.”

Yelp says, “Aloha Waffle Bar began after the owners moved to Jacksonville from Hawaii and missed the Asian-fusion food concepts from home. Their menu features their family’s bubble waffle recipe which they have used to create a variety of unusual and unique waffle creations, such as their BLT waffle sandwich.”

To see the full list of wacky waffle places, including one in South Florida, click here.

