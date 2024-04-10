Local

Jacksonville spot has a dish on Yelp’s list of eggs benedicts ‘to add to your brunch bucket list’

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Potato Cake Eggs Benedict from River & Post (Photo courtesy of Yelp)

Potato Cake Eggs Benedict Potato Cake Eggs Benedict from River & Post (Photo courtesy of Yelp) (Yelp)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Riverside restaurant has a dish that Yelp says diners should add to their “brunch bucket list.”

The review hub recently published “25 non-traditional eggs benedicts to add to your brunch bucket list.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

River & Post nabbed the No. 22 spot on the list for its Potato Cake Eggs Benedict.

“This gluten-free, vegetarian benny is served on a crispy potato cake, then topped with sliced tomato, avocado, poached eggs, and a lemon sriracha hollandaise,” Yelp writes.

To come up with the rankings on the list, Yelp “asked Yelp Community Managers and Community Ambassadors around the US for their most interesting, unique, and outrageous eggs benedicts.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!