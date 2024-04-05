Jacksonville’s James Weldon Johnson Park being remodeled after 47 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been 47 years since the oldest park in Jacksonville was redesigned. Now, James Weldon Johnson Park will be getting a long overdue facelift.

Action News Jax spoke with locals, who are excited about this big change. However, one group is worried this change may affect their business.

James Weldon Johnson Park hasn’t been updated since 1977. The park is expected to get a whole new makeover.

The park is located in the heart of downtown Jacksonville near city hall. It’s been listed as the oldest park in the city at 158 years. With all of those years behind it, the park hasn’t aged well. So, the city is giving it a new shine.

Executive Director of Friends of the Park, Liz McCoy, said, “The last time it was redesigned was in 1977. This park used to be a lot greener. So, we’re going to return it to its more natural state. It is helpful for the environment, and it is more sustainable for the hot Florida summer weather.”

Final designs have been created by Hood Design Studio. They have been in conversations with stakeholders and held three public meetings to come up with this concept.

Members of the public gave their feedback on the concept on Wednesday. It shows six different gardens, planted trees, and an updated stage, and there will be a poet walk to celebrate James Weldon Johnson’s poetry.

“Right now, we’re at 60% of that design. Then from there, the city and park’s department will come up with a cost estimate. Then, we’ll be heading to our civic leaders to see if the city can help us create this park,” McCoy said.

The current step is getting more public feedback on this design. The food truck operators who come to this park every day, like Jag Boilers, are concerned if the city has their trucks in mind with this new design.

“As long as the food trucks can still come, and the music can still play, then we’re good. As far as the look, it is going to be beautiful,” business owner Jacob Garza said.

McCoy said nothing will change with the activity of the park.

“There will still be areas for gaming, food trucks, events, and live music,” McCoy said.

Hood Design Studio started with six concepts for the park. Now, they are focused on this design, which is 60% complete.

If this potential final design is approved, then this project will start in 2025.

