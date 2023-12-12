Jax City Council to discuss funding Mayor Deegan’s homeless prevention, literacy initiatives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The work continues to prevent Jacksonville residents from slipping into homelessness.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Jacksonville City Council will meet Monday night to discuss some of Mayor Donna Deegan’s top initiatives that are part of her $25 million spending request to cover 8 categories.

Part of this budget will give $8.3 million for homelessness issues and initiatives, which includes $2 million for emergency rental and eviction prevention.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax told you when the City Council approved moving forward on Mayor Deegan’s $25 million proposal, including $5.8 million for youth programs focused on literacy, civil engineering and employment.

There’s $4.7 million available for housing and ownership assistance, and $3.6 million to both pull people out of homelessness and prevent people from slipping into homelessness.

Read: JSO: Shooting in Brentwood neighborhood leaves man in serious condition

Those are some of the biggest spendings asks that Mayor Deegan has for City Councilmembers that arose from the work of her transition committees.

“This is not money for studies. No studies. This is money for action. Actionable items that will actually directly affect and help our people,” Councilman Matt Carlucci told Action News Jax.

Another agenda item on the list for discussion Monday night is literacy programs for the youth.

Action News Jax will keep you updated on what comes out of the meetings.

Read: Powerball jackpot rises to $500 million

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.