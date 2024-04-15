JEA board accepts resignation of CEO Jay Stowe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA CEO Jay Stowe has submitted his resignation to the public-owned utility’s board.

Action News Jax reporter Jake Stofan has been at Monday’s board meeting, where the board accepted Stowe’s resignation.

Last week, Action News Jax’s Ben Becker spoke with Jacksonville City Council members Rory Diamond and Michael Boylan, who confirmed to him that Stowe was resigning.

We also told you about a cryptic email that Stowe sent to JEA employees simply saying:

“Morning, Y’all ... Thank you. Jay”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JEA’s board has named Vicky Cavey as the utility’s interim CEO. Stowe will be an on-call consultant until Aug. 15.

Action News Jax will have the latest updates beginning on FOX30 Action News Jax at 4.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.