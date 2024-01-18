JEA wants to learn more about EV charging habits as demand grows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Jacksonville moves into the future, JEA wants to learn more about residents’ electric vehicle habits.

The agency will be conducting a study to learn more about our city’s clean driving.

JEA is looking for 400 electric vehicle drivers for this year-long study that will give them a clearer picture of the demand they will have to meet in the coming years for EVs.

With technology advancing, JEA plans to look at the current load of residential transformers and forecast load impacts all the way through 2050.

This study will educate JEA on how to design future charging programs, allow them to forecast public charging demand and determine the current peak load shifted by JEA’s existing charging program.

Essentially, it’s all an effort by JEA to make sure as Jacksonville moves into the future with changing uses of technology and EVs, we’re ready to meet the changing needs that come with it.

