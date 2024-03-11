JSO: Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Normandy area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday evening on Greek Road.

Detectives said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives have limited information due to it being early in the investigation, but they believe several people were hanging out in an area when gunfire was exchanged between multiple individuals. The victim was shot twice in the stomach and is in critical condition.

One person has been detained and is speaking with detectives. In the meantime, other detectives are canvassing the area for video surveillance and spoke to witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.com and Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

