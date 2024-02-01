JSO makes arrest in September shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man connected to a deadly shooting from September.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Sunday, Sept. 24, officers responded to the 11900 block of Beach Boulevard after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 25-year-old Johnnie Johnson, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported Johnson to a local hospital, where he later died.

Read: Sanford Stadium can start selling beer at UGA games next season

During the investigation, JSO Homicide Team #2 identified 54-year-old Benjamin Groover as the suspect.

Groover was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: One dead in shooting near Beach Blvd., police report

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.