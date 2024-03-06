JSO: Man dead following shooting in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died following a shooting on McGirts Village Lane.

According to detectives, at around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, JSO and JFRD responded to the area to calls about a man down near the townhomes on McGirts Village Lane. They found a man in his mid to late 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

JSO said detectives are currently canvassing the area looking for any witnesses, but they haven’t found any yet. However, they do believe the incident is isolated and poses no threat to the larger community despite a suspect being on the run.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

