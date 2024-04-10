JSO: Man dies after losing control, driving ATV into tree in Marrietta neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after he ran his ATV into a tree on Commonwealth Avenue.

According to JSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit, at around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday, a man in his 40s was driving his ATV eastbound along the south side of the roadway on the grass shoulder of Commonwealth Avenue.

The driver drove into a small culvert, lost control of the ATV and crashed into a tree. He was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and was pronounced dead there.

This is the 45th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

The outside eastbound lane of Commonwealth Avenue was shut down for several hours due to the investigation, but it didn’t cause a traffic delay and has since reopened.

