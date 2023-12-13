JSO: Man in hospital after being shot in chest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot once in the chest on Tuesday night.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:56 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital after receiving a call about a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, detectives learned that the victim was a man in his 40s who received a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was dropped off by an acquaintance who left upon arriving at the hospital.

JSO said the man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Although the exact location of the shooting is unknown, detectives believe it happened around Post Street on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

