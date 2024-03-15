JSO: Man shot after multiple shots fired into home in suspected drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man is in stable condition after he was shot in his home during a drive-by shooting on West 16th Street.

According to detectives, at around 6:34 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area and located a man with 4 gunshot wounds to his arm and back. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Detectives believe that an unknown suspect shot several rounds into the victim’s home from a gray 4-door sedan, but that is the only information available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

