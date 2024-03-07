JSO: Man shot by unprovoked suspect while walking in Warrington Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot while walking in Warrington Park.

Detectives said that at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to North Bowlan Street to calls about a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds to his torso and lower leg. He was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The initial investigation determined that the victim and suspect were walking together in the park when the suspect pulled out a handgun unprovoked and shot the victim. The victim ran to a nearby apartment complex to call and wait for police.

The suspect is a man in his early 20s wearing dark clothing. Police are currently looking for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

