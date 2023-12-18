Local

JSO: Man shot multiple times in Durkeeville neighborhood

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
The teen's death was ruled accidental.

(Zeferli/iStock)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on West 11th Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, patrol officers responded to the area and located a man in his 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

JSO said that detectives from the Homicide and Crime Scene units are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video. The 911 caller was also interviewed by detectives.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: Harrison Street erosion strands residents, prompting urgent repairs on Jacksonville’s Westside

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!